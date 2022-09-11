Tulsa. Beck, Brian, 44. Coast Guard Veteran/Construction. Died Monday, September 5. A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 19, 2:00 p.m., at Sharp Chapel, 800 S. Tucker Dr. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home
Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 11
Fogel, Dr. Robert, 87
Casteel, Carol Ann, 77
Littlejohn, Anthony, 73
