Beach, David Franklin, 82. Bixby, retired from Wilbert Vault Company. Died Friday, March 3. Services will be2 pm, Friday,at the First Christian Church in Sapulpa. Viewing will take place from 1:15 - 1:45 pm, at the church, prior to service. Traditions Funeral and Cremation Services, 35 S. Main, Kellyville, Oklahoma.
