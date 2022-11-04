 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Baumann, John Frederick, 72. Sand Spring

Baumann, John Frederick, 72. Sand Springs, construction company owner. Died Monday, October 31. No services planned at this time.. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside

