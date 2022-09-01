 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Baugh, Ellis Rex, 99

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 1 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Baugh, Ellis Rex, 99. U.S. Navy. Died Tuesday, August 30. Visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday. Funeral Service 3 pm, Friday. Visitation and services at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home

