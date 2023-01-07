 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bath, Homer Leroy, 96. Springdale, AR

Bath, Homer Leroy, 96. Springdale, AR formerly of Tulsa, Retired operator for Sun Oil Company. Died Thursday, January 5th. Funeral 12 Noon Saturday, January 7th at First Christian Church Bristow. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

