Barton Pool, KaRon, 73

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 26 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Barton Pool, KaRon, 73. Catoosa, Sewing Instructor, Veteran. Died September 15, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the B-SewInn at a later date. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service

