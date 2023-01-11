 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bartel, Icel Mae, 90. Tulsa, Homemaker.

Bartel, Icel Mae, 90. Tulsa, Homemaker. Died 01/05/2023. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 16, 2023, 10AM at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Dillon Funeral Service

