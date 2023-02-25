Barrett, Dean E., 103. Grove, Veteran - Agriculture Economist - Oklahoma Extenston Service. Died Wednesday, February 22. Visitation: 6-8 pm, Friday, First Christian Church in Grove, OK. Funeral Service; 1 pm, Saturday, at First Christian Church, Grove, OK. Burial at Fairland Cemetery, Fairland, Oklahoma. Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, OK
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.