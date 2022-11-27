Barnett, Wesley, 84. Broken Arrow, Retired Pipeline Superintendent and Veteran of the United States Navy. Died Thursday, November 17, 2022. Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 01, 2022, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
