Barnett, Wesley, 84. Broken Arrow

Barnett, Wesley, 84. Broken Arrow, Retired Pipeline Superintendent and Veteran of the United States Navy. Died Thursday, November 17, 2022. Visitation: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 01, 2022, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.

