Barnes, Elayne, 73. Tulsa, OK, Regional Manager. Died Saturday, December 10. Visitation will be held Friday, from 5-7 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.