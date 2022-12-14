 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barnes, Elayne, 73. Tulsa, OK, Regional

  • 0

Barnes, Elayne, 73. Tulsa, OK, Regional Manager. Died Saturday, December 10. Visitation will be held Friday, from 5-7 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, at 3:00 PM at Floral Haven Funeral Home. Floral Haven Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert