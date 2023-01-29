 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Barnes, Carolyn W., 84. Bixby, Secretary. Died January 13. Graveside Service: 1 p.m., Thursday, February 2, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK. Moore Funeral Home, Southlawn Chapel

