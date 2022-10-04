 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Barkley, Charles "Mike", 74. Tulsa

Barkley, Charles "Mike", 74. Tulsa, attorney. Died Saturday, Oct 1. Rosary Wednesday, 6 pm and Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 am, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy

