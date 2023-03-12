Barker, William, 85. Frisco, Air Force Veteran. Died Friday, March 10. The family will host a Celebration of Life at 5 pm, on Saturday, March 18, at the residence of 3995 Preston Hills Circle, Celina, Texas.
