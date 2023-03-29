Bargas, Wilma Dean (Bozarth), 84. Sand Springs, Homemaker. Died Monday, March 27. Visitation: Wednesday & Thursday, March 29 and 30. Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Riverside. Family on Thursday. Both days 5 - 7 pm. Funeral Service Friday, March 31, 11 am, Garden Heights Freewill Baptist, Sand Springs. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Riverside
