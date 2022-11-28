 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bandy, Anita "Francine" , 81. Tulsa

  • 0

Bandy, Anita "Francine" , 81. Tulsa, McGraw Realtor. Died 11/20/2022. Funeral Mass 10:30am Tuesday Church of Saint Mary. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care Centers

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert