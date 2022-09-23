 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bales, Phyllis C., 79

Bales, Phyllis C., 79. Sand Springs, OK, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent. Died Monday, September 5, 2022. Memorial Service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Reception to follow service at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

