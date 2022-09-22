Bales, Phyllis C., 79. Sand Springs, OK, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent. Died Monday, September 5, 2022. Memorial Service will be 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233
Sorry to hear of the passing of Phyliss. My deepest sympathy to all her family and friends. Vern Pflieger, Tulsa
