Bales, Phyllis C., 79

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 23 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Bales, Phyllis C., 79. Sand Springs formerly of Tulsa, Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker. Died Monday, September 5. Celebration of Life Noon Saturday, Olivet Baptist Church, Sand Springs. Moores Southlawn

