Baldwin, Richard, 94. Tulsa, retired Amoco reprographics operator and A&B Trailer Court owner, Korean War Army Sergeant. Died Monday, January 30. Funeral service will be 1 pm, Saturday, at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be 6-7 pm, Friday, at the funeral home.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs
