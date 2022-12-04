 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Baker, John, 78. Tulsa, Banker. Died

Baker, John, 78. Tulsa, Banker. Died Monday, November 28th. Service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, 1st Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven Funeral Home

