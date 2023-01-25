Baker, James "Jim", 92. Tulsa, Funeral Director and a US Army and Marine Veteran. Died Monday, January 23rd. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 5 - 7 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.