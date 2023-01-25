 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Baker, James "Jim", 92. Tulsa, Funeral Director and a US Army and Marine Veteran. Died Monday, January 23rd. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 5 - 7 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, at Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn

