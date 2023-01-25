Bailey, Dorothy, 96. Tulsa, OK, Presiden

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Bailey, Dorothy, 96. Tulsa, OK, President of Data Forms & Supplies. Died Sunday, January 22. Visitation will be held Wednesday, from 12 - 7 om, at Floral Haven Funeral Home. A rosary will be held Thursday, at 10:30 at Church of Saint Benedict. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, at 11:00 am, at the church (2200 W Ithica St., Broken Arrow, OK 74012) with Father Bryan Brooks officiating. Floral Haven Funeral Home

