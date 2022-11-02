 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Badgwell, III, David Phillip, 38

Badgwell, III, David Phillip, 38. Cleveland, OK, Automotive Sales Manager. Died 10/23/2022. Memorial Service will be held Sunday, 2PM at Cleveland Event Center, 324 No. Gilbert Avenue, Cleveland, OK. Dillon Funeral Service

