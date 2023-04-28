Babb, Dennis, 74. Inola, Retired: Truck Driver, Praxair and United States Navy veteran. Died Tuesday, April 25. Visitation: 3-5 p.m., Sunday, April 30, Moore's Eastlawn Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Graveside Service: 1 p.m., Monday, May 1, Sweeten Cemetery, Inola, OK. Moore's Eastlawn
