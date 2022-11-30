 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Asher, Norman, 75. Sapulpa, Retired

Asher, Norman, 75. Sapulpa, Retired corporate pilot, Staghorn Energy, U.S. Army Veteran, 1st Calvary Division . Died 11/20/2022. Services: Wednesday, 11am, South Tulsa Baptist Church, 10310 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK. Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, OK

