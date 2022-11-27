 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ash, Delores, 97. Tulsa, Retired: Motel Manager. Died Sunday, November 20. Funeral: 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa, OK. Moore's Eastlawn

