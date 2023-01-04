 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Arns, James, 79. Tulsa, Retired

Arns, James, 79. Tulsa, Retired Commercial Underwriter, Air Force Veteran. Died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Visitation for James will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday at St. Pius Catholic Church in Tulsa, OK. A rosary service is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM, the same night of visitation. A funeral mass will take place at St. Pius Catholic Church the following day, Friday, at 10:00 AM. Schaudt's Funeral Service - Tulsa

