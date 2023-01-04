Arns, James, 79. Tulsa, Retired Commercial Underwriter, Air Force Veteran. Died Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Visitation for James will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday at St. Pius Catholic Church in Tulsa, OK. A rosary service is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM, the same night of visitation. A funeral mass will take place at St. Pius Catholic Church the following day, Friday, at 10:00 AM. Schaudt's Funeral Service - Tulsa
