 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arnott, Maurice, 88. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • 0

Arnott, Maurice, 88. Tulsa, Oklahoma, Owner and President of L3harris - AMI Instruments. Died January 16, 2023. Services: Tuesday, at 12:00pm, at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel. Butler-Stumpff and Dyer Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert