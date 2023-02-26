Arnold, Mary, 94. Broken Arrow, Custodian with the City of Broken Arrow. Died Friday, February 24. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 27 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, at The Assembly, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow
