Armstrong, Kerry, 57. Broken Arrow

Armstrong, Kerry, 57. Broken Arrow, Salesman. Died Sunday, November 13. Visitation will be 2-4pm, Sunday, November 20 at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service will be 1pm, Monday, November 21 at Hayhurst Funeral Home.. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow

