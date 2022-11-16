 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Anthony, Eileen Patricia "Pat" Morley, 9

Anthony, Eileen Patricia "Pat" Morley, 97. Tulsa, Retired English Teacher. Died Sunday, October 9. Rosary 6pm Friday, and Funeral Mass 10am Saturday, both at Church of The Madalene, Tulsa, Ok. Moore's Rosewood Chapel

