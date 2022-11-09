 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Anglin, Jimmie, 79. Cleveland, Oklahoma

Anglin, Jimmie, 79. Cleveland, Oklahoma , Steel Melter. Died Sunday, November 6.. Visitation will be held 10:00am to 7:00 pm Wednesday at the Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, OK. Service will be held 10:30 am Thursday. at the First Baptist Church in Cleveland, OK. Chapman-Black Funeral Home

