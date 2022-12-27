Aneshansley, Michael I., 76. Tulsa, Engineer. Died Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7pm, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm, on Wednesday, at Church of Saint Mary Catholic Church.. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.