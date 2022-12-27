 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Aneshansley, Michael I., 76. Tulsa

Aneshansley, Michael I., 76. Tulsa, Engineer. Died Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7pm, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 pm, on Wednesday, at Church of Saint Mary Catholic Church.. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel

