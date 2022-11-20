Andries, Sandra, 81. Bixby, Homemaker. Died Thursday, November 17, 2022. A visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Monday, November 21, 2022 at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby and a funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby.. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory
