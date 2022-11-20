 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andries, Sandra, 81. Bixby, Homemaker

  • 0

Andries, Sandra, 81. Bixby, Homemaker. Died Thursday, November 17, 2022. A visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Monday, November 21, 2022 at Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby and a funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby.. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert