Anderson, Merkel Eugene "Andy", 87

Anderson, Merkel Eugene "Andy", 87. Broken Arrow, Retired businessman and U.S. Navy veteran. Died Saturday, October 15. Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel.. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

