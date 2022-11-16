 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Anderson, Kathy J., 71. Claremore

Anderson, Kathy J., 71. Claremore, retired nurse. Died Monday, November 14, 2022. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday at Claremore First Baptist Church. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea.

