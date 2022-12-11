Anderson, Jack, 78. Tulsa, Attorney at Law and served two years in the Army. Died Monday, December 5. Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
