 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anderson, Jack, 78. Tulsa, Attorney at

  • 0

Anderson, Jack, 78. Tulsa, Attorney at Law and served two years in the Army. Died Monday, December 5. Visitation will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert