 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allshouse, Russell H., 85. Coyle, Retire

  • 0

Allshouse, Russell H., 85. Coyle, Retired Navy Veteran. Died Sunday, December 11. Visitation 7-8 PM Thursday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Funeral 1 PM Friday in the Rivercrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert