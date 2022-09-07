 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Allen, Thomas Michael, 74

From the Tulsa neighbors: Obituaries for September 7 series
  • Updated
  • 0

Tulsa. Allen, Thomas Michael, 74. Sales Rep. Died Tuesday, August 30. Celebration of Life Ceremony: 3:00 pm, Friday, at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home

