Allen, Erlinda Diane, 80. Broken Arrow, OK, Homemaker. Died Tuesday, 11/01/2022. Mass will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Gregory's Abbey, Shawnee, OK. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

