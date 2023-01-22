 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen, Charles, 86. Tulsa

  • 0

Allen, Charles, 86. Tulsa, Telecommunications Manager. Died Tuesday January 17. Services aren't planned as of now as per Charles's wishes. Floral Haven Funeral Home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert