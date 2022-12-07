 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Allen, Aaron G. , 88. Tulsa, Assembly Line Worker. Died Sunday, December 04, 2022. Funeral Service 10AM Friday, at Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Viewing Thursday, 8AM-8PM Moore Southlawn Chapel. Moore Southlawn Chapel

