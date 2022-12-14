 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aldridge, Jerry C., 87. Tulsa, Fleet

  • 0

Aldridge, Jerry C., 87. Tulsa, Fleet Leasing Manager. Died Thursday, December 8th. Visitation Saturday 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Moore's Southlawn Chapel. Graveside services Monday 11:00 AM at Sand Creek Cemetery in Okemah, OK. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert