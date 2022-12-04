 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Agronis, Gilbert Andrew, 92. Tulsa, US

  • 0

Agronis, Gilbert Andrew, 92. Tulsa, US Air Force Navigator. Died November 27, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00am, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Sservice

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert