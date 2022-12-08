 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Adedokun, Felicia, 83. Broken Arrow, Cafeteria Worker for Tulsa Public Schools. Died Friday, December 2. Visitation: Thursday from 12-8PM. Funeral Service: Friday at 2PM at Woodlake Church in Tulsa, OK. Hayhurst Funeral Home

