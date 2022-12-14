 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Addington, Jerry, 76. Tulsa, Private

Addington, Jerry, 76. Tulsa, Private Investigator and US Marine Corps veteran. Died Sunday, November 18th. Memorial service will be 3:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20th, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

