Abeyta, Alfredo Lionel, 89. Bartlesville, U.S. Navy Veteran. Died Wednesday, April 12. The Rosary will be held Monday, at 6:30 p.m., in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be present to greet guests from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Mass will be Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John Before The Latin Gate Catholic Church. Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
