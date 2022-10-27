 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Abbott, Chad, 44. Broken Arrow

Abbott, Chad, 44. Broken Arrow, Plumbing Journeyman for Williams Plumbing. Died Saturday, October 22. Memorial Service will be at 6pm on Friday, at Hayhurst Chapel in Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home

