Basil Blackburn Jr., longtime Tulsa restauranteur best known for operating Boots Drive-In and Steakfinger House, died Saturday, Aug. 1. He was 94.
Blackburn, known as Mr. B since his days running Boots Drive-In some five decades ago, operated Steakfinger House downtown for 34 years before retiring in 2015 at age 89.
“What I’m going to miss is the people,” he said in a Tulsa World interview at the time. “I like to be around people, and I’ve gotten to know so many over the years
“I started doing this in 1957, and I’ve never stopped to rest all of those years. It’s been 12 to 15 hours a day, seven days a week.”
It was 1957 when Blackburn, a World War II Navy veteran, opened Town Talk Snack Shop on North Harvard Avenue, catering to the many manufacturing workers along Dawson Road.
“It was known for its burgers, and I never changed the way I made them,” Blackburn said.
He said he purchased Boots Drive-In at 18th Street and Sheridan Road in 1968 from Brad Scheer when Scheer ran for police commissioner. The drive-in was a popular hangout for Hale and Rogers high school students.
“The kids who came to Boots were good kids,” Blackburn said. “They started calling me Mr. B, and some of them still visit. I never had any kind of trouble. I did hire three policemen to direct traffic on Friday and Saturday nights, when cars were backed up to 21st Street one direction and 15th Street the other.”
Blackburn also operated a Tastee Freez at Admiral Boulevard and Yale Avenue during this period, and in the 1970s, he had an interest in the Argentina Steak House in London Square shopping center.
Blackburn also was a longtime University of Tulsa sports fan, attending as many football and basketball games he could, even after retirement.
Boots Drive-In has been closed for many years. Steakfinger House, 403 S. Boulder Ave., continues to operate under new ownership.
According to a son, Randal Blackburn, Mr. B was born in 1926 in Elwood, Indiana, to Cecil and Basil Blackburn. He was married to first wife Arlene until her death in 1979. He married Annie Cox in 1985. She died in 1998.
Blackburn also was preceded in death by sons Larry and Kenneth. He is survived by son Randal, daughter-in-law Teruko Blackburn, grandchildren Rodney, Chris, Linda and Angela, and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Randal said a funeral is scheduled Friday afternoon for family only because of current conditions. However, he can be viewed Wednesday and Thursday at Moore Funeral Home — Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st St.
“We are planning on the funeral being webcast live and on the funeral home’s website afterward,” Randal said.
