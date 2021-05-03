Nutmeg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Buyer DRP Tulsa Hills Property Owner, LLC, is owned and managed by Direct Retail Partners of Dallas.
- Updated
The roughly 270,000-square-foot sortation facility will include 20,000 square feet of office space, documents show.
Oklahoma's House sends legislation intended to deflect criticism of white males in classrooms to governor
- Updated
Rep. Kevin West and others argued that white children — and especially boys — are being taught to "hate themselves" because of past actions over which they had no control, such as slavery, segregation, discrimination, the dispossession and near-annhiliation of American Indians and the treatment of women and non-conformists.
The CEO of a Tennessee company has been fired after being captured on video making disparaging remarks to a male high school student in a prom dress.
- Updated
Mark Andregg, an orthodontist whose office was near 61st Street and Mingo Road, and two members of his family, along with another person, were killed.
- Updated
Previously, a household could have up to five cats or dogs over 4 months old as long as no more than three of those animals were dogs. The code now allows all five of those animals to be dogs.
- Updated
Katey Jo Gordon of Ryan won a Trace Adkins-hosted reality TV competition that aired on INSP.
Editorial: Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to be careful about lending the credibility of his uniform to political, controversial ideas
- Updated
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado needs to show more discretion about who he speaks to and who he appears with, the editorials says. Further, he should leave his uniform in the closet and wear a business suit when attending speaking engagements where there's any chance that his comments or his appearance with a controversial organization could be misread.
- Updated
A Kansas, Oklahoma, man died Sunday afternoon after being injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highw…
- Updated
Restaurant news in Tulsa.